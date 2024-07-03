Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $143.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $158.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,587,680.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $770,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,587,680.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,088 shares of company stock worth $166,964,996 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

