Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $68.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

