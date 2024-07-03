IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 78,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 331,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.35 million for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

