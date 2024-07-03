ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ICZOOM Group Price Performance
IZM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 43,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $52.21.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
