ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. ICU Medical has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

