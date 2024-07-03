Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of HYMTF traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $66.05.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
