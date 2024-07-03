Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HYMTF traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

