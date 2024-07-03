Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.22. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

