HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.31. 251,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $11,043,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 121.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HubSpot by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

