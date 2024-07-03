HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.31. 251,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $11,043,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 121.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HubSpot by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.