HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 926,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,770. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

