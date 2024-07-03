Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

