holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $40,386.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.79 or 0.05509387 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00046015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002125 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00361623 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $53,548.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

