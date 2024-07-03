holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.31 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. holoride has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $290,265.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 51% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.30 or 0.05481702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00044716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002080 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00361088 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,558.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

