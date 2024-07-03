HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,668,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 8,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKCVF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Tuesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
