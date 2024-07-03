HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,668,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 8,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKCVF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Tuesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

