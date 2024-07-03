HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.36 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth about $9,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

