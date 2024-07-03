Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,073,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $64,221,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $55,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 999,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

