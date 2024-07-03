Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 6304777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Hertz Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

