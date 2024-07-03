Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Henderson International Income (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Price Performance

Shares of LON HINT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.50 ($2.09). 181,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,999. Henderson International Income has a twelve month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.50 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £324.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,379.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.63.

About Henderson International Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Henderson International Income (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.