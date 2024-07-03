Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HINT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.50 ($2.09). 181,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,999. Henderson International Income has a twelve month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.50 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £324.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,379.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.63.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

