Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Increased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 7,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

