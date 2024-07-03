Helikon Investments Ltd Sells 330,629 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Helikon Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,629 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports makes up approximately 11.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $127,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 41.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Profile

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.