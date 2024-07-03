Helikon Investments Ltd Buys 591,060 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 591,060 shares during the quarter. VEON makes up 5.2% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 3.42% of VEON worth $60,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEON. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in VEON by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 19,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,824. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

