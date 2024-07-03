Helikon Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria accounts for approximately 0.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 1.07% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $7,384,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

CRESY stock remained flat at $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 146,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,245. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.