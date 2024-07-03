Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.16 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $58.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00044843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,688 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.52285 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07417839 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $49,657,675.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.