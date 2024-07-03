Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.94. 525,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,355. The stock has a market cap of $457.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

