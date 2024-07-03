Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises about 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after acquiring an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AYI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day moving average is $245.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

