Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,895. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $144.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $5,687,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

