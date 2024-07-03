Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 171,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

