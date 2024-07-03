Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 393,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Corteva by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after acquiring an additional 717,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

