HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.06 and last traded at $83.12. 128,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 603,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

