Head to Head Review: Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 9, meaning that its stock price is 800% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 3.77 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -32.17 White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ispire Technology and White Fox Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

White Fox Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and White Fox Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

