HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 988,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCI Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HCI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.85. 71,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

