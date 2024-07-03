HC Wainwright Downgrades Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Neutral

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

