HC Wainwright Downgrades Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Neutral

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of SAVA stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
