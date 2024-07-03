Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Toast were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 198,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Toast by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 397,490 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 247,484 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Toast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,449 shares of company stock worth $4,817,383. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 303,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,729. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.