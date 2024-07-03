Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,062. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

