Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $945.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $953.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.