Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,729 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WH stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

