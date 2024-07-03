Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,791 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.29. 14,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,894. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,458,640 shares of company stock worth $197,862,103. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

