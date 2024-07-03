Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,260 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Elastic were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.36 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

