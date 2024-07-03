Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,521 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 95,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

