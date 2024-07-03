Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN opened at $430.77 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

