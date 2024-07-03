Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Flex were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,327. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

