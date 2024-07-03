Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after buying an additional 60,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

