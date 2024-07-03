Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,836. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

