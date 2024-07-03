Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

