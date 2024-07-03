Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Insulet were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.65. 13,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $293.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

