Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $267,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.68. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,694. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

