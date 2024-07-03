Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $231,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 126,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

