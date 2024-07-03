Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $562.62 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $471.93 and a 12-month high of $569.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

