Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 0.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,870.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,891.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

