Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -951.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.