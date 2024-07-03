Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AECOM Price Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
