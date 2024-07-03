Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

HWC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

